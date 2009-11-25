Reflections: ‘A Lot of Littles’

It is interesting to note the number of recording artists who have used the word “little” (or “lil’”) in their names over the years. There are more than you might think.

For example, Little Anthony & the Imperials, Lil’ Kim, Little Stevie Wonder, Little Eva, Lil Wayne, Little Milton, Little Willie John, Lil Bow Wow, Little Richard, Lil’ Flip, Little Sister, Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz, Little Walter, Little Caesar & the Romans, Little Beaver, Little Joey & the Flips, Little Sonny, Little Peggy March, Lil’ Romeo and Little Esther.

Did any others pop into your head? (I love trivia!)

USHER has a new album set for Dec. 31 release, interestingly titled “Raymond V. Raymond.” As you may know, Usher’s last name is Raymond, and as you know for sure, “v.” is an abbreviation for “versus.”

If that is the way it is being used in this context, the assumption is that the album will, at least partially, deal with Usher’s marriage to Tameka Foster that ended acrimoniously in divorce.

This wouldn’t be the first marriage-gone-bad recording. In 1978, the new Marvin Gaye album, “Here, My Dear,” dealt with his marriage and ugly divorce, in great detail.

Stevie Wonder certainly received a great compliment from Alicia Keys. “No one is that good,” she said. “He’s blessed by a higher power. He’s on another intergalactic level.”

Denzel Washington, two-time Oscar winner, will be returning to the Broadway stage soon, in a revival of August Wilson’s “Fences.” Interestingly, the role Washington will have is the same one James Earl Jones had many, many years ago.



DARIUS McCRARY, best known for portraying Eddie Winslow in the long-running sitcom “Family Matters,” has joined the cast of “The Young and the Restless.” He will make his debut Dec. 29 as Malcolm Winters.

Since Shemar Moore played that character for eight years, it seems that it would have been better to create a new character for McCrary.

Not to sorry if you didn’t see “Michael Jackson’s This Is It” in the theater because it will soon air on MTV, BET, VH1 and Palladia.

Among other things, the Temptations are noted for their many personnel changes. More often than not, the reason for someone leaving is their not living up to the standards set by group leader Otis Williams, or not getting along with him (or both).

But Ron Tyson has been in the group since 1983 which, all things considered, is amazing. He has obviously mastered the art of being compatible with Otis.

Two interesting tidbits about Tyson: Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You” album features a song titled “Million Dollar Bill” that generously samples “We’re Getting Stronger,” cowritten by Tyson and originally recorded by Loleatta Holloway. The other thing is that Ron’s brother, David Tyson, currently sings with the Manhattans.

Word is out that Fantasia is going with a guy named Antwaun Cook, who reportedly left his wife and kids to move into Fantasia huge house, although he is not divorced.

In a recent story I said Lindsay Lohan is recording for the Universal Motown label. That is incorrect.

BETCHA DIDN’T KNOW….that although “Land of 1000 Dances” is most closely associated with Wilson Pickett, the original version was by its composer, Chris Kenner, followed by a second hit version by the Hispanic group Cannibal & the Headhunters.

MEMORIES: “Hurts So Good” (Millie Jackson), “Put Yourself In My Place” (the Elgins), “Mr. Big Stuff” (Jean Knight), “Up Where We Belong” (Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes), “I Believe In You (You Believe In Me)” (Johnnie Taylor), “Spinning Wheel” (Blood, Sweat & Tears), “Honky Tonk” (Bill Doggett), “Living In America” (James Brown), “If It Isn’t Love” (New Edition), “Our Day Will Come” (Ruby & the Romantics).

BLESSINGS to Renaye Coles, Amirah Jackson, Carolyn Gill, Joe Billingslea, Robert Bateman, Dorothy Simpson, Ivy Joe Hunter, Carl Carlton, Lonette McKee, Ann Dozier and Carol Prince.

WORDS OF THE WEEK, from B.B. King: “The legends show you how to do it.”

Let the music play!

