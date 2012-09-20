Kilpatrick’s Attorneys wants out of Detroit.

The hearing to request a change of venue for the Kilpatrick corruption trial is scheduled for today at 2p.m. before U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds. Judge Edmunds stated that she thought the motion was premature, however, she would still hear the case.

Attorney John Shea, who represents contractor Bobby Ferguson, says recent media coverage is to blame for the request. “That went into jurors’ background and jurors in past cases and their families causes us to be very concerned that jurors may feel intimidated. It’s a jury intimidation issue more than anything else,” says Shea.

