Tigers Fans Drop Hundreds On Championship Merchandise

DETROIT (WWJ) – Just as the sun was starting to rise Friday, Detroit Tigers fans crowded around Comerica Park to get their hands on special edition American League Championship t-shirts and hats.

WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports The D Shop opened at 5 a.m. so fans could be the first to get their clubhouse celebration gear after the Tigers swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS and secured their position in the World Series for the first time since 2006.

After staying up late to celebrate the win, Ron Merowski from Canton added an extra hour onto his morning commute so he could get a championship t-shirt to wear to his job in Wixom.

“I came in early to get the American League Champs shirt. I was up for work and heard it was open so I came on down,” Merowski said.

Nearly 30 minutes after the shop opened, a steady stream of people were entering the store and the same apparel worn by the team during their postgame celebration was flying off the racks.

Ropert Copeland and Kathy Greerer, a couple of DDOT bus drivers who stopped at the shop before heading to work, said the apparel might be costly but it’s definitely worth it.

“As long as they keep Cabrera, Fielder and Verlander here, you know, I’ll pay $35 for a shirt, absolutely,” said Copeland.

And for other fans, money seems to be little or no object. Chuck Unana stopped by the store and left with an overflowing armful of merchandise.

“I got some hats and some shirts for the kids… six hats, four shirts and a couple pennant flags,” Unana said.

The D Shop, which is located at Comerica Park on the corner of Witherell Street and Montcalm Street, is open until 7 p.m. Friday.

Can’t make it to the shop? Don’t worry — you can buy all the same gear online at http://www.shop.mlb.com.

Specialty items include the 2012 American League Champion t-shirts (adult and youth sizes) and American League Champion hats. Additionally, World Series gear is also available in both men’s and women’s styles.

http://detroit.cbslocal.com/2012/10/19/detroit-tigers-fans-drop-hundreds-on-championship-merchandise/

