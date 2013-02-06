Detroit Traffic is Ranked Nationwide

(NEW YORK) — Detroit has been ranked among the nation’s most congested cities in terms of traffic, according to a report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

The Urban Mobility Report (UMR) was released Tuesday, and states that the time required for a given trip has become more unpredictable. The report also introduces what’s been titled the Planning Time Index, as a means of measuring that degree of unreliability.

According to the UMR, Detroit is the 13th most congested city in the country, with Washington, D.C. topping the list.

The UMR went on to state that congestion in cities across the United States has remained relatively stable in recent years and underscores the link between traffic and the economy.

