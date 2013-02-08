Wayne State University to build educational facility in Macomb County

The proposed ATEC facility, located in Warren, Mich., adjacent to Macomb Community College (MCC), will involve the renovation of an existing structure on the 3.5-acre site at 14601 East 12 Mile Rd.

The new ATEC facility will offer students in Macomb County the opportunity to attain four-year degrees in marketable academic programs such as engineering, computer science, business, advanced manufacturing and other disciplines, while providing collaborative opportunities with the business community in the area.

Wayne State, working closely with MCC, also will have an opportunity to create an electric vehicle technologies center of excellence where WSU and MCC faculty can engage in research, program development, and delivery of electric and automotive battery technologies.

“We are excited about implementing this next phase of the university’s education strategy in Macomb County, which will serve as a center of excellence and a national model for university–community college partnerships,” said Ahmad Ezzeddine, vice president of educational outreach and international programs at Wayne State University. “We look forward to working with our partners at Macomb Community College and the Macomb business community to develop and offer educational and research programs that meet the talent and workforce needs of Macomb and the State of Michigan.”

A construction start date for the ATEC facility has not yet been determined, but design phase activities are under way.

