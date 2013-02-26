Detroit Lions launch new program to fight hunger

Who wouldn’t want to hang out with their favorite Lions’ players? Add in that you’d be rubbing elbows for a good cause, and what more could you ask for?

The team will host “Taste of the Lions” at Ford Field on May 7, 2013. It’s an event based on the NFL’s annual one that began in 1992 and has since raised $14 million.

Detroit’s version of the occasion will feature 20 of Metro-Detroit’s top restaurants. Chefs will offer up samples of signature plates and wine to guests. Attendees will also enjoy music and get the opportunity to meet-and-greet players, coaches, and alumni.

The event will begin with a VIP reception at 6 p.m. fully equipped with cocktails, tunes from Sugar House mixologists in the locker room, and early access to food. The reception will be followed by general admission at 7:30 p.m.

Beginning March 1 at 10 a.m., VIP and general admission tickets will be available through DetroitLions.com and TicketMaster.com.

Proceeds from “Tastes of the Lions” will raise funds for local food banks. For more information and to stay updated, click here.

To find out more information on the NFL’s “Taste” event click here.

