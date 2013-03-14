‘U.S. News and World Report’ rank best Law Schools

The all-important (or irrelevant, depending on who you ask) U.S. News & World Report rankings of the top law schools for 2014 were released Tuesday.

As expected, a number of law school deans immediately attempted to diminish the rankings’ value. Above The Law gathered responses from University of Pittsburgh School of Law, Michigan State University College of Law and Brooklyn Law School all explaining why the rankings don’t tell the whole story.

Joan W. Howarth, dean of Michigan State College of Law, told the site, “These rankings are terribly flawed, with next-to-nothing in the formula that directly reflects the quality of the education we offer.”

