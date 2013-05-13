Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend After He Farts In Her Face

A Florida woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her live-in boyfriend for farting in her face, The Smoking Gun reports .

Deborah Ann Burns, 37, told the cops that she was watching TV that night in her Immokalee home she shares with her boyfriend when he passed gas in her face. When she approached Willie Butler about it, he allegedly became agitated and told her to “shut up.”

During the altercation Burns allegedly grabbed an eight-inch kitchen knife and threw it at Butler. The blade struck him in the stomach. Bulter suffered a minor laceration for which he was treated at the scene by EMS personnel.

Burns was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and booked into the county jail, where she is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond on the felony count. This is not her first felony charge, however.

A convicted felon, Burns, spent 21 months in state prison for aggravated assault with a weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer.