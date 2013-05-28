Ex-Bush Senior Adviser’s Son Accused Of Killing Man With Hatchet [VIDEO]

Claude Alexander Allen III, 20, the son of former President George W. Bush’s senior domestic policy adviser, Claude A. Allen, was arrested Friday in Maryland for allegedly killing a man with a hatchet, reports Raw Story.

Allen called police to report a break-in, but once authorities began to question him, his story did not “add up.”

Read the Montgomery County Police report below:

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police-Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred shortly after midnight in Gaithersburg. This morning at approximately 12:09 a.m., patrol units responded to a reported burglary that had just occurred at a residence in the 7200 block of Cliff Pine Drive in Gaithersburg. The caller, an adult male, reported that a subject had tried to break in to the residence and that he had killed him. Officers arrived to the scene and located the caller and a deceased male. Preliminary investigation determined that this was not a burglary and that the caller and the deceased individual were known to each other. Detectives have determined that a hatchet was used in this crime. The victim’s body was located in a wooded area behind the residence.

The victim was Michael Phillip Harvey, 25.

According to police, an altercation began in the garage and they could not determine if Harvey was killed in the woods or in the garage and then dragged there, reports the Washington Post.com.

“When we arrived he was waiting for us,” said Capt. Jim Daly, a spokesman for the Montgomery police department.

The house where the crime occurred belonged to Allen’s father, Claude A. Allen, who was the senior domestic policy adviser for the Bush administration from 2005 to 2006. He stepped down after he was arrested for shoplifting over $5,000 worth of merchandise and attempting to return them for cash refunds. The younger Allen lived at the home with his father and mother, Jannese Allen.

Allen pleaded guilty to the charges August 4, 2006.

