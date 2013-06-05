News Briefs - Original
Home

Gov. Snyder, Worthy expected to make public safety announcement (Watch Here Live)

Leave a comment

kym-worthy-header.jpg.jpg

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will join Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and state Attorney General Bill Schuette on Wednesday in making a “major public safety announcement,” the prosecutor’s office announced today. No other details were immediately available. The news conference to release details is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in Lansing at the Governor’s Press Auditorium on the first floor of the George W. Romney Building.

 

http://cdn.livestream.com/embed/snyderlive?layout=4&height=340&width=560&autoplay=false

Watch live streaming video from snyderlive at livestream.com

The press conference will also be accessible for viewing at http://www.livestream.com/snyderlive.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Women of Excellence 2018!
100 photos
comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close