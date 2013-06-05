Gov. Snyder, Worthy expected to make public safety announcement (Watch Here Live)

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will join Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and state Attorney General Bill Schuette on Wednesday in making a “major public safety announcement,” the prosecutor’s office announced today. No other details were immediately available. The news conference to release details is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in Lansing at the Governor’s Press Auditorium on the first floor of the George W. Romney Building.

The press conference will also be accessible for viewing at http://www.livestream.com/snyderlive.

