Obama's Morning-After Pill Decision Affects a Growing Share of Women

The Obama administration is giving up its fight against making one form of emergency contraception available over the counter, a move that affects an ever-increasing share of women and girls.
The decision reflects more a political calculus than a shift in the president’s desire to limit access to such contraceptives for young girls, according to reports. Losing an appeal of recent court rulings could raise the fight to the Supreme Court, which as The New York Times explains, “would drastically elevate the debate over the politically delicate issue for Mr. Obama.” The decision affects the availability of the best-known morning-after contraceptive pill, Plan B One-Step, but would likely eventually also pave the way for generics.
