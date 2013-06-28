Detroit Institute for Children Holds 11th Annual Free Summer Camp for Children with Special Needs

The Detroit Institute for Children (DIC), Southeast Michigan’s leading nonprofit provider of therapy for children with special needs, today announced the dates and times for its 11th annual summer camp for DIC patients and their siblings.

The camp will be held at the DIC Detroit headquarters at 5447 Woodward, on Wayne State

University’s campus, daily from July 29 through Aug 1.

Because its patients are often unable to participate in conventional summer camp programs, the DIC decided more than a decade ago to hold annual camps with activities designed just for them. Activities are developed and led by highly trained art, music, and recreational therapists who are familiar with the children’s special needs and sensitivities and, most importantly, the activities they most enjoy.

This year’s theme is “The DIC Goes on Vacation” and activities are designed around each day’s “destination.” Here is a schedule of times and destinations:

Mon: The Land of Oz – 1 to 4 p.m. Tues: The Amazon – 1 to 4 p.m.

Wed: The Moon – 1 to 4 p.m. Thurs: The Land of Ice & Snow – 9 a.m. to noon

The camp is open to participants ages 3 through 12 from the DIC’s rehabilitative and therapeutic centers in Detroit, Walled Lake, St. Clair Shores, and Royal Oak. Patients and siblings can attend any or all of the half-day sessions, all at no cost. Daily attendance is limited to 60 children. Applicants can pick up registration information at any DIC site or call 313-832-1100 to have it sent to them.

The DIC would be pleased to host media visits, including live broadcasts, during the camps. To schedule a media visit, please contact Manardo Communications.

Said DIC CEO Mark Cleary, “We are very excited to host our 11th annual camp, and pleased to be able to provide this experience for our patients – ‘the children of the DIC.’”

This year’s camp will be bigger and better than ever thanks to financial support, volunteers, and donations provided by several Metro Detroit organizations. In addition to Signature Sponsor Rock Ventures and the generous support of Event Partner, the Sigma Gamma Association, other sponsors, as of today, include Gold Sponsors Michael and Josephine Schuchard and the Merjel Foundation; as well as other sponsors Whole Foods, World Heritage Foundation, J. Nicholson, Wealth and Institutional Management, CareTech Solutions, Harold & Carolyn Robison Foundation, J. Devallano Foundation, Inc., Wayne State University, and Yazaki. Such widespread support is transforming the camp into a true community event.

