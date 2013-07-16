MDCH Advises Caution in Hot Weather

The Michigan Department of Community Health (MDCH) urges residents to protect themselves against the extreme heat forecast for the coming week with a few simple health precautions. This is particularly important for older adults, infants and children, people with certain medical conditions, those who work in hot environments, and athletes.

Any time temperatures reach the high 80s and above, they can cause body temperature to rise. This can result in muscle cramps, dizziness, severe heat illness, and even death. Heat illness occurs when the body is unable to cool down. The body normally cools down by sweating, but during extremely hot weather, sweating may not be enough to cool the body. That’s when the risk of overheating to the point of becoming ill occurs.

