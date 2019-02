The House Appropriations Committee approved a spending bill Wednesday that contains travel restrictions to Cuba as a result of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s trip to the Communist island in April, according to Politico.

“This is the Jay-Z, Beyonce Bill,” Rep. Jose Serrano (D-N.Y.), a member of the House Appropriations Committee who opposes the provision, told POLITICO. “Absolutely [it’s a response to the trip], and it’s playing to the audience in Miami.”

1 2Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: