Frank Ocean Drops Chris Brown Diss Record, Calls His Music ‘Sloppy’

Frank Ocean is throwing serious shade at fellow R&B singer Chris Brown in his own remix of the Migos’ summer anthem “Versace.”

The “Novacane” singer recently posted the lyrics to the diss track on his Tumblr account, and no topic seemed to be off limits, from Breezy’s relationship with Rihanna to his “sloppy” music.

“You had a lady then she hurt your ego, now you can’t forgive her,” he wrote.

“I’m not Liberace/you could stay seated I’m taking that Grammy/your music is sloppy,” he added, referencing this year’s Grammy Awards when Brown remained as Ocean received a standing ovation for his Best Urban Contemporary Album win.

