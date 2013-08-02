James ‘Eat Em Up Tigers’ Van Horn Rest In Peace

The funeral for James Van Horn, 66, known as the “Eat ’Em Up, Tigers” guy, will be at 11 a.m. Friday. The family hour began at 10 a.m. at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 6330 Pembroke in Detroit. In honor of his love, commitment and dedication to the Detroit Tigers, Horn will be laid to rest in a custom-fitted navy blue Detroit Tigers casket engraved with the Olde English “D”.

The funeral for Michael Alston, 55, who was often seen in his wheelchair and was known for his long dreadlocks earning him the nickname “Dreadlock Mike,” will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday with a family hour at 10 a.m. at Cantrell Funeral Home, 10400 Mack Avenue in Detroit. His visitation is scheduled Friday from 2-8 p.m.

The men were killed near the intersection of Gratiot and Russell in a hit and run. Police are still looking for a dark-colored Dodge Avenger with damage to its front end that may have an out-of-state license plate. If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587).

