Who Will Be the Next Coach of the Lions?

The last two Detroit Lion coaches have been defensive minded. This seems odd considering they have not been known for defense over that stretch. Both Jim Schwartz and Rod Marinelli were defensive coaches who relied on their high powered offensives. The Lions need a coach that can take them to the next level. This will require knowledge to help Matthew Stafford grow as a quarterback and discipline for the team as a whole.

Both the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already signed their head coaches. Bill O’Brien has been hired by the Texans and Lovie Smith by the Buccaneers. Many see the Lions job as the most desirable but the longer they wait, the less options they will have. Ex Colts coach Tony Dungy has publicly stated that it would be the job that he would want. The Lions have already interviewed Jim Caldwell are expected to go after Ken Whisenhunt once the Chargers are eliminated from the playoffs.

Caldwell, current offensive coordinator for the Ravens, coached the Colts for three seasons after the exit of Tony Dungy. He led them to a 14-2 record his first year, 10-6 in his second and 2-14 in his final year. Peyton Manning was injured in that final year. It does raise the question of whether or not he was a good coach. Manning seemed to determine the success of his teams. It’s strange that he was fired after a year without a good quarterback. If he was truly a great coach wouldn’t they have kept him around for Andrew Luck?

Caldwell prepared for his interview by watching every throw that Matthew Stafford had this last season. He then was able to sit down with Stafford and explain the problems that he saw. He even suggested what drills would help him improve. His focus on Stafford may give him an improved chance at landing the job but Whisenhunt seems to be the frontrunner.

Ken Whisenhunt led the Arizona Cardinals for six seasons including a Super Bowl appearance in 2008. He is currently the offensive coordinator for the Chargers. He has had success with Kurt Warner and most recently help Phillip Rivers rejuvenate his career. Kurt Warner’s retirement led to the end of his success in Arizona. Before his head coaching job, he was offensive coordinator for Bill Cowher’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Lions are in a position to get a great coach, however, after seeing them throw away the playoffs it’s hard to be anything but skeptical.

