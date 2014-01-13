Tina Knowles celebrated her 60th birthday in style last night.

According to reports, Beyonce and sister Solange successfully pull off a huge masquerade ball for their mother’s big 6-0. The formal party was held at Muriel Jackson Square, a famous creole restaurant in New Orleans.

Mama Knowles made a grand entrance in a horse-drawn carriage with her boo, actor Richard Lawson, by her side. Along with a marching band and colorful costumes, the star-studded event included celebrity guests like Kelly Rowland, Kris Jenner, Monica Brown, Shannon Brown, Jennifer Hudson, The Dream and of course Jay Z. According to the invitation, all party goers were required to wear a mask for entry.

The lavish event reportedly cost the Knowles sisters over $100,000

http://hellobeautiful.com/2014/01/12/inside-tina-knowles-star-studded-birthday-bash/

