OU State Basketball Player Addresses media for his “Shove”

Marcus Smart addresses media in regards to his popular “shove” video that went virtual this Saturday. Marcus Smart, a current Oklahoma State University basketball player now known for pushing a outrage fan after supposedly being a victim of a racial slur. During an intense basketball game, Smart went for a block and fell into the bleachers. Upon his fall, a popular Texas Tech fan-who goes by Jeff Orr- uttered something to the OU player that sparked him to shove the fan causing him a three-game suspension. No matter what words were transpired, officials says there’s absolute zero tolerance for physical contact with a fan.

However, Orr -whom one may categorize as a die-hard Texas Tech fan- has a reputation for smart comments, disrespectful behavior, and making obscene gestures to students during the game. In an apologetic manner, Walker admits that he should of controlled his anger, and apologizes to fans for his unruly behavior. As far as Orr, he also publicly apologized for his behavior an denied any comments containing to race.

In one way or another two wrongs don’t make a right. But as a fan what happened to respect and good sportsmanship?

