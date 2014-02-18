Detroit producer Brandon Williams releases new single “Now I Know” ft. Jesse Boykins III & Robert Glasper

Detroit – Grammy Nominated Musician and Producer Brandon Williams is on a mission to be one of the ambassadors to usher in the return of great music. After releasing his successful first single, “Stronger” feat. Jean Baylor (formerly of Zhane), and his second single “Godsend” , both from his forthcoming album “XII” (Summer 2014), Williams is releasing “Now I Know” feat. vocalist, Jesse Boykins III & pianist, Robert Glasper. The single is available via https://bwilliamsmusic.bandcamp.com/ and will be on iTunes, Amazon, and all digital outlets this week.

Produced & Arranged by Williams, “Now I Know” is a song about a love lost. Williams says, “Even if we’ve moved past it, most people have been in a place where they realize that they lost someone that they really cared about, and it was no one’s fault but their own. We end up in a place of reflection. A place of regret.”

“Williams also says”It was a huge honor to work with my brothers, Jesse Boykins III & Robert Glasper. They, along with the other musicians helped to bring my musical vision to life.”

Boykins says, “I am very appreciative to be able to work with two like minded men such as Brandon and Robert to express overall admittance of when you acknowledge the truths in a relationship between you an your loved ones, it’s needed at a time like now.”

Glasper says, “Brandon Williams (The Savior) is a great musical being! This fool plays every instrument on earth and plays it very well! It was great working with him on this song because he’s an amazing producer and always listens for what the music needs. Above all he’s a great person!”

Williams, a direct protégé of Grammy and Billboard super producer Michael J. Powell, is a powerhouse of musical knowledge and ability. His talents include production, arranging, engineering, and playing more than 15 instruments. He was named 2012 Entertainer of the Year and 2013 Drummer of the Year by the Detroit Black Music Awards, nominated for a Grammy in 2009 for Vickie Winans’ “How I Got Over”, and was also featured in the Who’s Who In Black Detroit as one of the “Men To Watch” in 2010.

As a producer, Brandon has lent his hand to such artists as Vickie Winans, Jadakiss, Janet Jackson, J. Dilla, Gene Dunlap, Bilal, Pharoahe Monch and more. As an artist, he has performed and toured with some of the industry’s finest including Robert Glasper, Kim Burrell, Jaguar Wright, Kelis, Talib Kweli, and Jay Electronica just to name a few. Along with national tours, Brandon has also graced the stages of all of Detroit’s premier venues and clubs including The Fox Theatre, Chene Park, Freedom Hill, Detroit Opera House, Hart Plaza, Music Hall, and Bakers Keyboard Lounge.

https://soundcloud.com/bwilliamsmusic/now-i-know-feat-jesse-boykins

