ChemicoMays Lands Fifth Consecutive General Motors Supplier of the Year Award

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 18, 2014 /PRNewswire/ — For the fifth consecutive year, General Motors has selected ChemicoMays, LLC (Chemico) – a Southfield, MI-based chemical management firm – as one of theDetroit automaker’s top suppliers. The 22nd annual award ceremony was held this month at the newly completed COBO Convention Center, bringing together supplier representatives, GM executives and senior management to celebrate the top performers from the General Motors supply chain.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by General Motors for the fifth year in a row,” said Leon C. Richardson, President and CEO of ChemicoMays. “Our mission as a company is simple – to add value to our customer’s supply chain, add value to the lives of our employees, and add value to the community as a whole. It is our commitment to achieving this mission that enables ChemicoMays to win such prestigious awards year after year. I am so proud of the work of the Chemico team in achieving this recognition, and am thrilled to have the opportunity to supply General Motors with our best-in-class products and services.”

Of close to 20,000 suppliers worldwide, General Motors selected just 68 suppliers globally to receive the award. Down from the 83 it selected last year, the automaker recognized less than one percent of the total supplier pool, as 2014 “Suppliers of the Year.” An even smaller percentage of diverse-owned suppliers were selected to receive the prestigious award. As a minority-owned, domestic supplier, Chemico’s fifth consecutive win in an increasingly competitive pool is a testament to its continued growth and commitment to world-class customer service.

“Our suppliers play an important role in helping GM deliver compelling vehicles to our customers,” said Grace Lieblein, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Supplier of the Year winners have outstanding track records for consistently meeting our business needs while also supporting our cultural priorities.”

General Motors Supplier of the Year award winners are recognized for having delivered innovative technology, superior quality, timely crisis management and competitive, total-enterprise cost solutions. Recipients are chosen by a global team comprised of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics executives.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: