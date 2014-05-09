The Right Productions, Inc. Presents The Chene Park Employment Extravaganza

When: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 from 9am-12 pm

Where: Chene Park Amphitheater–2600 Atwater, Detroit, MI 48207

Chene Park Amphitheatre management will be taking applications and doing immediate interviews for

positions at Chene Park for the 2014 season. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 13, 2014 from

9a-12p at the Chene Park Amphitheatre located at 2600 Atwater in Detroit.

Applicants should come professionally with a current resume, driver’s license and/or state ID and social security card. Candidates should be prepared to fill out applications and other employment documentation on-site. Depending on the position applicants may be asked to provide a police clearance or give permission for other background checks. Certain positions will require additional training and certification prior to the beginning of the season.

Chene Park is looking for candidates with prior experience to fill positions in the following areas:

 Food and Beverage service

 Security

 Maintenance

 Landscaping

 Ushers

The event will end promptly at noon so candidates are encouraged to arrive early before the gates are

closed. Chene Park is an outdoor facility by the water so attendants should dress appropriately for the

weather and wear comfortable shoes to navigate the stairs.

Candidates can visit the Chene Park website for more information about the facility and upcoming events at http://www.cheneparkdetroit.com.

