It’s not every day that music fans get to see the artistry of Prince or Nile Rodgers live. Well, imagine the pleasure of Essence Festival attendees who were lucky enough to witness Rodgers join Prince on stage to perform “Let’s Dance” – a song recorded by David Bowie and produced by Rodgers. It was all caught on tape by an audience member. Check it out.

Watch Prince and Nile Rodgers Play David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: