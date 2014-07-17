Belgian Textile Company Creating 350 Jobs in Metro Atlanta

Belgian textile company Beaulieu International Group is establishing its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Cartersville in Bartow County, creating 350 jobs over the next five years.

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that the plant will be constructed on 120 acres of land, previously owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev. In the first phase, the B.I.G. manufacturing campus will design and produce 47 million square yards of cushion vinyl for commercial and residential application.

“My recent economic development mission allowed for our state to strengthen relationships in the global marketplace, expanding Georgia’s international presence and increasing opportunities for our economy to grow,” said Deal. “It was a pleasure to meet with officials from B.I.G. during my time in Belgium and to celebrate our partnership with this leading global company. Not only does this project have huge implications for the surrounding region, but the company’s success in Georgia will attract other suppliers to the area. Our state continues to be the No. 1 most competitive state for business, and it is projects like this that underscore the strength of our pro-business climate.”

Beaulieu International Group is a renowned international entity with headquarters in Belgium. Today, this industrial group holds a solid market position both in producing raw materials and intermediate goods and in offering an extensive range of perfectly finished floor coverings.

B.I.G. has 3,500 employees spread across 13 countries and plans to continue to invest in innovative manufacturing processes. The Bartow-Cartersville Joint Development Authority assisted the company in locating to Georgia.

“We are experiencing growth across the globe for finished floorcoverings,” said Geert Roelens, CEO, Beaulieu International Group. “Our new plant in Cartersville will significantly increase our production and enable us to better supply the U.S. market. We greatly appreciate the state and local authorities in Georgia who supported this project.”

“We are honored to add another world-class manufacturer such as Beaulieu International Group to Cartersville’s family of industries,” said Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini. “Cartersville welcomes this respected company with a global presence, a long history of success and a vision for continued success in the years to come. The city of Cartersville looks forward to providing our quality services and a skilled workforce to Beaulieu International Group to make its vision a reality. I personally thank the company’s leaders for their investment.”

Belgian Textile Company Creating 350 Jobs in Metro Atlanta was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: