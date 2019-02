*A judge says Chris Brown has been doing well and following his probation rules since being released from jail in June. The singer, hair dyed blond again, appeared in a Los Angeles court Wednesday for a progress report. Judge James Brandlin reduced Brown’s drug test requirement from three times to twice a week and said […]

Judge Praises Chris Brown’s Behavior Since Jail Release was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: