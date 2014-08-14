Thought Catalog: “Ferguson Looks Like A Rap Video”

While the rest of the world was watching in shock and horror as the events in unfolded in Ferguson, MO, Thought Catalog a viral content publisher, posted a piece full on insensitive jabs at the real-life that the Ferguson community is actually experiencing right now. Author of the piece, Anthony Rogers, describes himself as a ‘judging man’ and this piece oozes with judgement. We’re a bit disgusted that he took to a popular platform and used his energy to make a joke out of the devastation happening on our own front yard! He starts by calling Ferguson “A Rap Video” and it goes downhill from there:

Michael Brown was doing hood rat shit with his friends, walking down the middle of the street. So like a normal neighborhood dealing with the loss of someone they love, they started breaking into every shopping center plaza store and gas station.

Read the full piece here

Twitter wasn’t too happy about the piece either.

Yeah I'm done with y'all RT @ThoughtCatalog: Ferguson, Missouri Looks Like A Rap Video tcat.tc/1oultQ2 http://t.co/Uq0uP03Ejj— Anna S. (@wittykitty5) August 14, 2014

.@ThoughtCatalog are you kidding me? It looks like a rap video? Way to stereotype AND offend a serious situation— ✨ÐΔ₦ PØŁ¥ΔҜ✨ (@danpolyak) August 14, 2014

Hey, @ThoughtCatalog, with that transphobic piece of garbage and your "Ferguson=rap video" post, thought you should know you're disgusting.— Lucie Eytch (@LucieDoesThings) August 14, 2014

Dumb rich hipsters think this is funny RT @ThoughtCatalog Ferguson, Missouri Looks Like A Rap Video http://t.co/hClrgIXRxw— Elizabeth N. Brown (@enbrown) August 14, 2014

Your bigotry is showing. RT @ThoughtCatalog: Ferguson, Missouri Looks Like A Rap Video tcat.tc/1oultQ2 http://t.co/ox7nwEcMuH— Thom Dunn (@thomdunn) August 14, 2014

Fuck you xForever RT @ThoughtCatalog Ferguson, Missouri Looks Like A Rap Video tcat.tc/1oultQ2 http://t.co/nTuAvnbxTy— KB (@KaraRBrown) August 14, 2014

The Ferguson article on @ThoughtCatalog is disgusting and racist. In no way does it reflect the views of any of us who've written for TC.— sam (@samtaztic) August 14, 2014

You really thought that piece about #Ferguson was in ANY way appropriate, @ThoughtCatalog? Y'all been racist trash but this takes the cake— Cunty Boo Boo (@LikeaStar1032) August 14, 2014

