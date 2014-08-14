News
Thought Catalog: “Ferguson Looks Like A Rap Video”

While the rest of the world was watching in shock and horror as the events in unfolded in Ferguson, MO, Thought Catalog a viral content publisher, posted a piece full on insensitive jabs at the real-life that the Ferguson community is actually experiencing right now. Author of the piece, Anthony Rogers, describes himself as a ‘judging man’ and this piece oozes with judgement. We’re a bit disgusted that he took to a popular platform and used his energy to make a joke out of the devastation happening on our own front yard! He starts by calling Ferguson “A Rap Video” and it goes downhill from there:

Michael Brown was doing hood rat shit with his friends, walking down the middle of the street.

So like a normal neighborhood dealing with the loss of someone they love, they started breaking into every shopping center plaza store and gas station.

Read the full piece here 

 Twitter wasn’t too happy about the piece either.

