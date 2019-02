*Former NFL quarterback Vince Young, who led the Texas Longhorns to the BCS national championship in 2005, has been hired by his alma mater to work for its Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, reports ESPN.com. Young, who retired from the NFL in June after six seasons, will serve as a development officer for program […]

