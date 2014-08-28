Karrueche Tran Pleads For Mercy While Apologizing For Blue Ivy Joke

Karrueche Tran hopes that the Beyhive will stop stinging her after making a public apology for her joke about Blue Ivy on BET’s “106 & Park.”

The socialite has been at the center of a huge mess, stemming from her crack about Blue’s hair from the 2014 MTV VMAs. “Past two days have been extremely draining,” she wrote along with a post on Instagram. “As I geared up for a big day for myself – hosting a live show.. I never expected things to turn out this way.”

Beyonce‘s fans weren’t just mad, they were outraged. They took all of their anger out on Karrueche, dragging her from one end of social media to the other ever since Monday afternoon.

During her apology, she made it very clear that although she delivered the shade to baby Blue she wasn’t the one that wrote it. Karrueche wasn’t taking any responsibility!

“I apologize to any and everyone who felt offended in any way by the comments made by BET executed through me,” she stated. “I would never disrespect anyone’s child in any way and anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE Beyoncé.”

Hoping to appeal to her haters’ sympathies, Karrueche shared how hard things have been on her this week.

“My comments have been in complete shambles.. yes I am human too and yes I do make mistakes,” she wrote in conclusion. “But all this negativity and death wishes are quite a lot.. Definitely a lesson learned from here forth.. Again, on behalf of MYSELF, my sincerest apologies ❤️ #BeyHive.”

