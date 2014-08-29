*The Women’s Theatre Festival of Memphis (WTFM) wrapped its 2nd biennial event earlier this month when the city hosted over 30 plays, workshops and performances from around the globe. Event highlights included: The Gyneka Awards Gala in which 6 women and Two-Time Tony Award winner Pat Halloran were honored for their contributions to the world […]

Women’s Theatre Festival of Memphis 2014 (Photos) was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

