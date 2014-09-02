*TBS has had enough of “The Good Life.” CeeLo Green’s reality series has been canceled by the cable channel after just one season, and sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the decision was based solely on poor ratings, not the backlash over his weekend tweets regarding rape. “CeeLo Green’s The Good Life” – which featured Green, […]

TBS Cancels CeeLo’s Reality Show ‘The Good Life’ After 1 Season was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: