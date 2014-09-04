Blu Cantrell‘s come out of wherever she was hiding just long enough to get hauled off for a head check.

The “Hit ‘Em Up Style” singer woke up a Santa Monica neighborhood around 2 AM on Wednesday when she ran through the streets, screaming for help. TMZ.com reports that Blu claimed someone was trying to kill her by giving her “poisonous gas.”

MUST READ: Sevyn Streeter: 7 Do’s & Don’ts For Prom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Someone eventually called the cops on Blu. While she referred to herself as a “one-hit wonder,” she was indignant that authorities didn’t know who she is when they arrived.

Instead of taking her to jail, officers decided that it might be better to take her to a nearby hospital for psychological evaluation. Her camp has yet to comment on her current condition or what led to her early-morning rant.

READ MORE:

Beyonce Gifts Nicki Minaj With A Diamond ‘Flawless’ Chain At VMAs

Rihanna’s On Vacation, Meanwhile We’re Clinging On To The Last Days Of Summer

FAB OR FUG: Zendaya Poses In Pink For 2014 Teen Choice Awards [POLL]

Girl, What’s Wrong? Blu Cantrell Taken To The Hospital After Going Bonkers In The Street was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: