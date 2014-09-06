Oprah Winfrey’s ‘The Life You Want Weekend’ Hits Home

About 20 thousand of Oprah Winfrey’s “guests” helped kick off the first stop of “The Life You Want Weekend” tour inside Atlanta’s Phillips Arena.

On Friday, the guests braved Atlanta’s heat and had the chance to be interactive and experience O Town, a pop-up town square at Centennial Park. Thanks to Toyota, Bounty, Olay, and numerous other sponsors, guests had the chance to experience food and get massages, makeovers and immerse themselves within an exciting hub of music.

Ray Cornelius of Atlanta told Atlanta Daily World that “O Town was quite an interactive experience and it was filled with laughter and positive vibrations throughout — all indicators of a great weekend.”

Thousands of Oprah’s guests waited excitedly in line in stifling and muggy heat in excitement while waiting to spend an intimate evening with her.

Nadine Henry-Blake, a metro Atlanta nurse and mom of four said she was “hoping to get a different perspective on life and learn what I can from everyone on the panel.” Clarity and perspective was the consensus of the guests’ purpose for attending the first stop of the tour.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes of the hit reality TV show “Married to Medicine” said that she was ready to hear something new and different.

Denna Babul’s of Atlanta conveyed that her purpose for attending was to “eat, pray (and) learn.”

Once the guests checked in through security, they had the chance to “Go Boldly” with Toyota. Toyota had a postcard station set up for guests. They were given stamped postcards to write notes and challenge themselves, a loved one or a friend. Guests wrote notes to themselves and others of how to live “Boldly,” embrace individuality, and to dare to pursue anything.

Cora Myles, a recent widow from Sierra Vista, Ariz., said that her purpose was live boldly and “start a new journey to life.” She hoped to leave this weekend with a renewed mindset.

While throngs of Oprah enthusiasts stood in line waiting to write postcards, other guests met with Adam and Jackie to sign up for O’s Circle of Friends — an exciting new membership club featuring exclusive perks and privileges designed to deepen the guests connections to the world of O. VIP and premium guests sat around chatting about their great gifts from Olay, Mophie, Tieks, Spanx and Uber along with other keepsakes and memorabilia.

Even though there is a tour stop in Seattle, opera singer Gabriel Gargan said she could not wait until November. So she traversed from one side of the country to the other to be inspired in Atlanta at the first possible opportunity.

As the time drew near, guests filled the arena and were greeted by Iyanla Vanzant and Gayle King who took selfies with the crowd. While guests waited, they were surprised by Oprah’s first audition video from 1983. After the video played and the room went black only for their interactive bracelets to illuminate as Oprah rose from the stage, cloaked in a bold orange dress, in a subtle ode to Maya Angelou.

She brought her personal story and insights to life that incited emotional moments from the guests. Guests laughed, cried, and ponder over their past and future as Oprah took them down memory lane only to lead them to question their futures.

Oprah reminded everyone that, “Everything you’ve ever done and every life you’ve ever touched becomes your legacy.”

Here are some of Oprah’s memorable quotes from Friday night:

“People get confused about purpose…the truth is, if you’re living & breathing, you have one.”

“You co-create your life with the energy of your intentions”

“Worrying and fear is trusting in your own power”

“Purpose is spirit seeking expression”

“It’s the ordinary moments that make for an extraordinary life.”

The guests left Phillip Arena on opening night with a ravenous appetite more on day two.

Flip the e-page to view the photographic highlights from Day One of Oprah’s “The Life You Want Weekend Tour:

Oprah Winfrey’s ‘The Life You Want Weekend’ Hits Home was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: