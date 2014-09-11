‘RHOA’s Apollo Nida Skips Prison Check-In Deadline But Surrenders After Battle With Wife

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Apollo Nida (pictured) was scheduled to surrender to a federal prison in Lexington, Ky., at noon on Wednesday to serve an eight-year sentence for bank fraud and identity theft. The stint is then to be followed by five years of a supervised release. Instead of checking in to the minimum-security facility at his mandated time, though, Nida reportedly decided to confront his estranged wife, Atlanta attorney and the Mother of his two children Phaedra Parks (pictured), at the home they still share and all hell broke loose, according to TMZ.

Nida allegedly went ballistic because Parks refused to fund his prison account, according to an unnamed source who spoke to the celeb site. Parks also allegedly informed her hubby she would not be bringing their two young boys to see him in the big house, which caused him to go bananas.

Nida reportedly responded,”What the f*ck is the matter with you,” adding, “I don’t give a f**k about the police, call them, I dare you.”

The source also reportedly said that Nida hightailed it to their master bedroom and began shoving items in to a huge bag.

Meanwhile, all of Nida’s shenanigans were being caught on tape because the ‘RHOA’s cameras just happened to be present at the time of the heated exchange between the married couple.

Nida finally did make his way to Kentucky to check in to his assigned prison. The 35-year-old reality star was also slapped with a number, inmate 65725-019, according to prison spokesperson Kenny Coleman, who spoke to CNN on Thursday.

