Beyonce Shows Off Bikini Body and Blue Ivy in Italy and South of France

Photoshop, huh?!? Well, photoshop this!

You can almost hear those words floating along Beyonce’s brainwaves in reference to the accusations that all of her photo shoots are doctored and altered to illuminate her in the most complimentary way undeservedly.

Well, in these enviable dreamlike scenes along the fluorescent waters off the coast of Italy and the South of France, Queen Bey flosses her voluptuous bod as well as Blue Ivy had husband Hov.

Remember all that talk about an impending divorce when the On the Run Tour was over?

The joke was on us.

Take a look at these startling photos.

