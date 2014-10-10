Calling All Detroiters for this Years Angel’s Night

The city’s Public Safety Center in southwest Detroit hosted this years kickoff for the annual Angels Night volunteer recruitment campaign. Mayor Mike Duggan was joined by a coalition of community and business leaders who want to keep the positive momentum of Detroit going and they are calling on all Detroit residents to do the same. “ I’m calling out all Detroiters to get involved. We can watch the news and shake our heads, or we can get out and make a change in our community,” says District 6 manager Rico Razo.

Tomorrow Saturday, Oct. 11 Detroiters can look forward to seeing our Mayor Duggan and his appointees fan out across the city knocking on doors to recruit volunteers for this years Angels Night. Volunteers will be needed to patrol the neighbors each night between October 29-31st. For those who are unable to patrol the neighborhoods, here are several ways in which to volunteer from your own home:

Turn on outside lights at your homes from dusk until morning on each day of the Halloween period

Watch vacant homes and buildings in your neighborhood and call 9-1-1 if you notice any suspicious activity.

Place refuse containers or bulk items at the curb before 7 a.m.on the morning of the collection day, rather than the night before, and remove refuse containers immediately after the trash is collected.

Detroit residents must also be aware of the emergency curfew that will take place from 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 to 6 a.m. on Oct. 30, and from 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 to 6 a.m. on Oct. 31. The curfew requires all minors 17 and under must be accompanied by an parent or legal guardian with proper identification. During the emergency curfew hours, minors will be allowed to travel to and from work or educational or training programs, but must carry proof of employment or attendance. A second emergency ordinance prohibits the dispensing of fuel into portable containers in Detroit from October 27 at midnight through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. except for certain emergency situations for those 18 years of age and older, pending City Council approval.

To kick off this years Halloween festivities, the Detroit Recreation and Police departments are holding a number of Halloween parties and activities for children and teens. Information will be on the City’s Web site at www.angelsnight.org or at a local recreation center or police precinct.

For more information, or to volunteer, go to the City’s Web site at or call (313) 224-4415 or one of the offices listed below:

· West –Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers at Curtis

· East –Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval near Van Dyke

· Southwest –Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere near Vernor

· Northeast –Matrix Human Services, 13560 McNichols

· Far West –Don Bosco Hall Community Resource Center, 19321 W. Chicago

A special thank you to this years sponsors including Comerica Bank who has sponsored Angels night for the past 20 years and to White Castle who is offering two hamburgers and a beverage to volunteers who show their Angels’ Night shirt or baseball cap from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on any of the three nights. Volunteers must go into the restaurant, not through the drive through.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: