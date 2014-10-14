Pastor Jamal Bryant’s #FergusonOctober Protest Update

On Monday a number of protests took place in Ferguson, Mo. involving clergy, young activists and others demanding justice for slain 18-year-old, Michael Brown. Activists also protested at the site of last night’s Monday Night Football game featuring the St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Two local area Walmart stores were targeted by protesters and according to Bryant shutdown.

Pastor Jamal Bryant joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” deliver an update on the #FergusonOctober protests. Pastor Bryant and Dr. Cornel West were part of a group of protesters arrested for disturbing the peace and assaulting the police. Bryant explained that Ferguson in this Listen to Pastor Bryant, Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel discuss the “Ferguson October” protests below.

[anvplayer video=”4230684″]

