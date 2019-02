After multiple performances on the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Young Thug keeps the music coming with a new release off the ‘Rich Gang: The Tour‘ project.

Here’s “Take Kare” featuring Lil Wayne, which will serve as the latest single off the compilation.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Young Thug ft. Lil Wayne – “Take Kare” [MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: