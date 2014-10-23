Tyrese Blasts Comedian Who Called Him Gay

Comedian Carlos “Spanky” Hayes, of “Wild ‘N Out” fame, may have just committed career suicide after making the ridiculous claim that Tyrese performed gay sexual acts to land the role of Jody in the John Singleton film “Baby Boy.”

Spanky claims he auditioned for the lead role in “Baby Boy” along side an actor he would not name, but says that actor ultimately landed the role as Jody.

According to Spanky:

“We both sit down and the [producer] goes, ‘I love both of you guys, both of you are talented. But which one of you guys is gonna s**k my c**k.” “I busted out laughing because a m*thaf*cka ain’t never talk to me like that. And what f*cked me up though is that other dude wasn’t laughing…. And I looked at both of them, and was like aww hell naw. And to keep it real, he got the leading role…. BABY BOY.”

As expected, Tyrese responded to Spanky on Facebook.

“What man wakes up and says ‘You know what, today I want to end my career.’ Today I want to figure out a way to stop my kids from eating. Today I want to commit career suicide,’” Tyrese questioned. “You know you done f**ked up right?” he added.

Tyrese revealed that “Baby Boy” was written for Tupac (oh, how we would have loved to see that) but he passed away so John Singleton opted for Tyrese. He also claims he never had to audition for the role of Jody, which makes sense. And, Spanky would have been around 13-years-old at the time of the audition which doesn’t make sense. He also threatened to ruin his career as a comic, saying he would call his friend Pookie over at the Chocolate Factory. “You’ll never perform at the Chocolate Factory,” he said.

As much as we think Spanky was way out of line for his statements, we can’t deny that Tyrese could have just ignored Spanky’s comments and went on with his day. It’s clear he couldn’t resist being the diva that he is and making a spectacle of a less famous person.

What do you think?

