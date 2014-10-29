Rich Dollaz’ Run To Five Guys Landed Him In Jail

Hey, when you’re hungry, you’re hungry.

Apparently a run to ‘Five Guys’ for a burger cost Rich Dollaz heavily in dinero, as well as his freedom. In a report by TMZ, the reality star double parked his car in front of a precinct for a quick run into the resturant. Police discovered the vehicle unattended and decided to run a scan on the plates. The officers then uncovered a serious child support debt owed by Dollaz, which means there was an active warrant out for his arrest.

The music exec was booked in the Hudson County jail for an $11K child support debt in Edgewater, New Jersey.

Maybe next time he’ll just satisfy his hunger with a Snickers instead.

