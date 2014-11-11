Obama Comes Out on the Side of Net Neutrality (Watch)

(Via Newsy) – Monday morning the Obama administration made a full blitz in favor of net neutrality with the White House releasing this video and and this statement on the contentious issue.

President Barack Obama has asked the Federal Communications Commission to implement four major rules to ensure net neutrality: no blocking by Internet service providers, no speeding up or slowing down Web content — also known as throttling — from ISPs, increased transparency between ISPs and the consumer and no paid prioritization.

OBAMA VIA ORGANIZING FOR ACTION: “We have to ensure free and full exchange of information, and that starts with an open Internet.”

Obama’s full-on support for an open Internet is something he’s been promising since his 2007 presidential campaign.

