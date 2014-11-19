Cass Technical High School Principal Lisa Phillips named “2014 Principal of the Year”

The National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE), a non-profit organization devoted to furthering the academic success for the nation’s children, particularly children of African descent, has named Cass Technical High School Principal Lisa Phillips “2014 Principal of the Year.”

Phillips will be recognized during the 42nd Annual Conference of the National Alliance of Black School Educators on Friday, Nov. 21, 2014 in Kansas City. NABSE is funding airfare and lodging for Phillips to accept the award.

According to NABSE, the Principal of the Year Award is given to the principal who demonstrated a quality of leadership that has resulted in significant positive outcomes for students of African descent.

