Protestors Stall BART Train For Two Hours In Black Friday Protest

The country has been in an uproar following the decision to not indict Officer Darren Wilson for the murder of college-bound teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO this past August. Protests that have shaken the streets of Ferguson for months have spread across the country from New York to Seattle, and even around the world.

Protestors turned their attention toward the unofficial holiday Black Friday yesterday in an effort to stick it to conglomerates and show solidarity with black-owned businesses. According to NBC Bay Area, one group of protestors in Oakland, CA took their demonstration to the extreme by stalling a Bay Area Transit System train in the West Oakland station for over two hours, about half the time of their intended goal of four hours, which was the amount of time Brown’s body was left in the street after he was shot six times by Wilson.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost recalled that protestors began chaining themselves together (or using duct tape to link arms) at around 10:45 a.m., with BART trains eventually skipping over the station and savings-hungry consumers looking elsewhere for transportation. BART Police Lieutenant Lance Haight has said that 16 people were arrested during the protests.

