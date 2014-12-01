It’s not easy pulling off sexy in the winter, but Keke Palmer does it flawlessly. The “Cinderella” star sizzled in an ICB sheer top and wrap skirt paired with Sergio Rossi boots at “The Imitation Game” premiere in New York City. A smoky eye, nude lips and that stunning pixie cut finished her look.

MUST READ: This Week In Slayage: 15 Celebrities Who Looked Insanely Gorgeous On Instagram

If you’re stepping out for a date this winter, take a cue from Keke’s look. Pair over-the-knee boots with a skirt to keep your legs warm. And to get away with a sheer top in cold weather, layer it under a sophisticated blazer. Need more style inspiration? Check out 3 looks we found online.

Look #1: New Look skirt / Sam Edelman boots

Pair a Topshop blazer with a New Look skirt and a Cheap Monday top. Bring the look together with Sam Edelman boots, a CC Skye bracelet, a Max and Chloe ring, a Kate Spade clutch and Make Up For Ever eyeshadow.

Look #2: New Look skirt / Nine West boots

Style a River Island blazer with a New Look skirt and a Jaeger top. Round out your look with Nine West boots, a Judith Leiber clutch, Baublebar earrings and Stila lip gloss.

Look #3: New Look skirt / Casadei boots

Team a Dorothy Perkins blazer with a New Look skirt and a Charlotte Russe top. Casadei boots, a DKNY clutch, a Kate Spade phone case, and NARS lipstick are the perfect finishing touches.

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

READ MORE:

Keke Palmer’s Hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, On Getting The Perfect Pixie Cut For Your Face

Beauty Treats: Enter To Win This IMAN DEJA VU Makeup Compact [GIVEAWAY]

GET THE LOOK: Keke Palmer Slays In OTK Boots & A Sheer Top was originally published on hellobeautiful.com