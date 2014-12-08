Roots
Home

Bank of America Volunteers to Pack 8,200 Holiday Food Boxes with Diverse Offerings for The Salvation Army

Leave a comment

Charity BoxesOn Monday, December 8th, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is partnering with Bank of America to provide 8,200 ‘Bountiful Boxes’ to individuals and families from Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

More than 70 Bank of America volunteers will be packing 12-by-9 inch holiday food boxes offering ingredients for four diverse meal options appealing to the different culinary preferences of metro Detroiters.

Two Men and a Truck will donate its logistical expertise, as well as three delivery trucks and six movers to ensure the Bountiful Boxes get delivered in time for the holidays.

 

Bank of America , salvation army

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Women of Excellence 2018!
100 photos
comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close