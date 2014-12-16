Bishop Edgar L. Vann presents: ‘Hope in the City, LIVE’

The Message and Meaning of Christmas Comes Alive

In the true meaning of Christmas, all are welcome to Second Ebenezer Church this Sunday, Dec. 21 at 10:00 a.m. for an original live stage play, Hope in the City Live, written and produced by Bishop Edgar L. Vann, Senior Pastor of Second Ebenezer Church. An active community leader in Detroit, Vann has made the intangible tangible with Hope in the City, through ongoing programs and now a live stage play that deals with the perils of family life in modern day Detroit. This illustrated sermon tackles real issues including addiction, anger, isolation, denial and materialism and transforms lives through healing and love. The performance will take place at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequinder on Sunday, Dec. 12 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Admission is free.

More About the “Hope in the City” Campaign

With the goal of impacting 6,000 families during the Christmas Season alone, Hope in the City is well on its way. Working in collaboration with community partners and sponsors including Meijer, Talmer Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Coca-Cola, Mr. Errol Service of McDonald’s and Mr. Alan’s who all share a history of helping people in times of crisis, Yet, Second Ebenezer promises that Hope in the City is endless. “This is not a one-time event or limited campaign, our mission is to spread hope through real help all year-round. The need is great and it doesn’t come and go with the holidays” said Vann. Indeed, the Kids Count Data Center reported that 59% of Detroit’s children, an estimated 99,000 children, lived in poverty in 2013. “People are not able to pay for their basic needs. Parents are choosing between paying rent, utilities, transportation, other bills and food. Now that we are out of bankruptcy, we need to strengthen our focus on our neighborhoods and the people in them,” said Vann.

Additional Hope in the City Programs include:

Ongoing: Hope in the City Food Drive: Everyday, Hope Begins with Health & Nutrition. Hope in the City Food Pantry Canned Food Drive is ongoing through January 31, 2015. Please bring non-perishable, unexpired food items such as peanut butter, jelly, tuna, canned vegetables and canned fruits to Second Ebenezer Church Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. or Sunday before and after the 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. services.. Second Ebenezer proactively looks for families in need and delivers the food!

December 20: Lifting through Gifting: Adopt-a-Family. “Lifting through Gifting” is a Christmas meal distribution for 100 selected families. Second Ebenezer is partnering with other churches and organizations to bless families-in-need with Christmas dinner.

Ongoing: Angel Tree Prison Ministry: Angel Tree, a Prison Fellowship, reaches out to the thousands of Detroit children of inmates and their families with Second Ebenezer Church. Through this ministry, Second Ebenezer is meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the children and families of prisoners.

February 20-22, 2015: 18th Annual Second Ebenezer College Fair – Detroit’s largest college fair featuring 50 colleges and universities, financial aid, a Greek Step Show and more!

