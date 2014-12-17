Game And YG Explain Why They Feel The GRAMMYs Don’t Recognize Their Work

Game and YG reportedly feel their street MC-status acts as a hinderance for Grammy Award recognition.

Game told TMZ that the award show “don’t respect our culture or our music. Unless we cross over, we ain’t winning shit.”

YG, who released My Krazy Life this year, echoed those sentiments when he spoke with Los Angeles’ Power 106.

“Some of them albums is wack,” YG said, speaking on this year’s “Best Rap Album” Grammy nominees. “My album is better than them albums… I already knew I wasn’t gonna win a Grammy. The whole year, I was like, ‘They not gonna give me the Grammy, but they gonna nominate me for sure.’ When I seen some of them albums on there, I didn’t really get it.”

“I know it got something to do with me being from the streets, representing what I represent and talking about what I’m talking about on these records,” he continued. “But, the Grammy people gotta know: I’m the people’s champ.”

The 2015 “Best Rap Album” category features The New Classic by Iggy Azalea, because the internet by Childish Gambino, Nobody’s Smiling by Common, The Marshall Mathers LP 2 by Eminem, Oxymoron by Schoolboy Q and Blacc Hollywood by Wiz Khalifa.

