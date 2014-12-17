IamJada: Arrests Finally Made In Rape That Went Viral

In July, we reported on the rape of 16-year-old Jada, who had been drugged and sexually assaulted at a party. After violating her body, her rapists continued their assault on Jada and posted pictures of her unconscious body with the despicable hashtag #jadapose.

Jada, however, did not back down and created her own #IamJada movement and bravely used the media to raise awareness. Today, it’s being reported that two arrests have been made on an adult and minor involved with the horrific crime. The adult is being charged with two counts of child sex assault (their names are being withheld for now). In an exclusive interview with MSNBC correspondent Ronan Marrow, Jada discussed this important step forward in her case.

