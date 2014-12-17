IamJada: Arrests Finally Made In Rape That Went Viral

In July, we reported on the rape of 16-year-old Jada, who had been drugged and sexually assaulted at a party. After violating her body, her rapists continued their assault on Jada and posted pictures of her unconscious body with the despicable hashtag #jadapose.
Jada, however, did not back down and created her own #IamJada movement and bravely used the media to raise awareness. Today, it’s being reported that two arrests have been made on an adult and minor involved with the horrific crime. The adult is being charged with two counts of child sex assault (their names are being withheld for now). In an exclusive interview with MSNBC correspondent Ronan Marrow, Jada discussed this important step forward in her case.
MUST READ: #JusticeForJada: Gabrielle Union Shows Her Support For ‘Viral’ Rape Victim
When Marrow asked for her thoughts on the development, she called it “wonderful.” “I’m just grateful and thankful for everyone that followed and supported me.” She soon added on: “I would like to see justice. Justice in full effect,” she apprehensively added. Marrow interviewed Jada 5 months ago when the the assault originally went viral and while this time she appeared more at ease with the label of anti sexual-violence advocate, she still seemed to be in a whirl of disbelief. Her experience became an example of rape culture. “My life is not the same anymore. But it’s not the worst,” she said. She also noted that while her “community” of teenagers have been less eager to join #IamJada, adults have been incredibly supportive.
Her family spokesperson Quanell X is looking to have cyber-bullying become illegal in America. He explained to Marrow that the arrests took 5 months to occur because Jada wasn’t the only victim the detained have assaulted.
Watch her poignant interview here.
RELATED STORIES:
Mom Calls Rape A ‘Learning Experience’ & Says Victims Should Ask Rapists To Leave
Lady Gaga Talks Long Road To Overcoming Rape In Her Teens [AUDIO]
Don Lemon’s Apology To Alleged Bill Cosby Rape Victim Sucked, Especially Since He’s Been Sexually Abused [VIDEO]
#IamJada: Arrests Finally Made In Rape That Went Viral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com