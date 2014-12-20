It was almost too much for Laverne Cox to handle when she was graced by some generosity from Beyoncé this holiday season.

Laverne is a proud member of the Beyhive, and she’s been basking in Bey’s glory for nearly 20 years. We even saw her busting a move and singing along to “Blow” during Beyoncé’s epic performance at the VMAs this year!

After years of being a devout fan, imagine Laverne’s surprise this week when a package from Beyoncé herself arrived for the star of “Orange Is The New Black”!

MUST READ: Laverne Cox Guides Us Through The Lives Of Seven Young Trans People In “The T Word”

The Queen had sent Laverne a special sweatshirt from her collection, just in time to keep her warm for Christmas! It was such a huge moment that Laverne just had to share the good news on Instagram, writing:

So when I opened this holiday card a few days ago and read Love @beyonce I literally fell to the floor. I was on the floor of my apartment. I have witnesses. Love the #CakeByThePound sweatshirt. Thanks Bey for the gift. I have had an awesome year and this is certainly a highlight. Happy holidays Mrs. Carter to you and your beautiful family. Thanks for all the amazing music and endless inspiration you’ve given to me and so many over the past 16 years. Since No No No I have been saying YASSS YASSS YASSS! #QueenBey [forever].

This was a perfect answer to the question of what do you get for the person who has everything? When you’re Beyoncé, a simple acknowledgment of their existence will do! That’s one way to make sure Laverne had a very merry Christmas.

READ MORE:

Laverne Cox Celebrates Emmy Nomination With Justin Timberlake Concert

Whoopi Goldberg Is Still Talking Crazy About Race On ‘The View’ & Rosie Is Over it [VIDEO]

Transgender Star, Laverne Cox Covers Time Magazine & We’re Inspired

Laverne Cox Falls Out After Getting Christmas Gift From Beyoncé was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: