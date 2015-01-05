Warren Evans names Executive Staff

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans has put together an executive staff he says will help restructure County Government and reassure citizens that there will be transparency and good stewardship of the public’s trust.

Evans also said all of his appointees will take a 5-percent salary reduction, a move that saves Wayne County taxpayers $1.2 million. In addition, Evans will have 9 fewer executive appointees than the previous county administration when 6 other positions, including 3 critical, are filled.

“The County is facing difficult financial problems and I will deal with those issues in a forthright and transparent manner beginning day one,” Evans said.

Evans also announced his senior leadership team, which will be led by Chief of Staff Rudy Hobbs. Hobbs, a former Michigan state representative and Detroit Public Schools teacher, will manage the county executive’s office. Hobbs will be paid 140,600.

Other Executive Staff appointments include:

Assistant County Executive June Lee. Lee will be responsible for providing oversight of county departments. He will be paid 138,387.

Chief Restructuring Officer Tony Saunders. He will lead county restructuring efforts, identify efficiencies and help implement the county deficit elimination plan. Saunders will be paid 138,387.

Communications Director Lloyd Jackson. Jackson will manage the County Executive’s communications staff and serve as chief media contact and spokesman. He will be paid 116,898.

Evans said he will continue interviewing candidates for Deputy CEO, CFO and purchasing director and will announce those appointments as they are made.

“My administration has assembled an executive team that is ready to restore the public’s confidence in county government,” Evans said. “We are all excited to get to work bringing fiscal accountability and more efficient and better government services to Wayne County residents.”

