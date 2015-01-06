Malia Obama, President’s Daughter, Fan Of Joey Bada$$ & Pro Era?

Is Malia Obama, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s oldest daughter, a fan of Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era? This image floating around the web makes it seem like she is indeed a fan of the collective.

The group’s rep has confirmed that the photograph came from “a mutual friend” of Malia and Pro Era, according to Gawker.

Pro Era posted the image on Instagram with the following caption: “Malia Obama rocking that classic Pro Era tee! Make sure you get your official Pro Era gear from theproera.com!”

The group also posted about the photograph on Twitter.

The White House has not made a statement on the matter, but President Obama has been vocal about protecting his daughter, particularly on the web. “Malia, because she’s well-known, I’m very keen on protecting her privacy,” he told MTV in 2012. “She can make her own decisions as she gets older, but right now, for security reasons, she does not have a Facebook page.”

